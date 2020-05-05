NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUVA opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

