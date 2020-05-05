Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average of $346.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

