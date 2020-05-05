Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nordson earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Nordson’s analysis:

Shares of NDSN opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

