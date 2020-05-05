Nomura Reiterates Buy Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.