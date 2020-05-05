Noble Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)

Noble Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akazoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akazoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akazoo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.
NASDAQ SONG opened at $1.16 on Friday. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
Akazoo Company Profile
Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.
