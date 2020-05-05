Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) Insider Daniel Adam Taylor Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) insider Daniel Adam Taylor sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £5,129.10 ($6,747.04).
LON:NMCN opened at GBX 421 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. Nmcn Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 660 ($8.68).
Nmcn Company Profile
