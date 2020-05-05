Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) Insider Daniel Adam Taylor Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) insider Daniel Adam Taylor sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £5,129.10 ($6,747.04).

LON:NMCN opened at GBX 421 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 525.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. Nmcn Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 660 ($8.68).

Nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

