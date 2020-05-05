Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,921.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

