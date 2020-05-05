NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,221 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

