NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $81,000 Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 941.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of CARG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,169,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,503. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

