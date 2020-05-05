NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

