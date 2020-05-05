NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

SYNA stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

