NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,064 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

