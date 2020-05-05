Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $12.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Newell Brands shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 120,440 shares trading hands.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 141.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

