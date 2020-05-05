Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Newell Brands worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

