New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.