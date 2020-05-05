New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,100 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Snap-on worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

