New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 322,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 101,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

