New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PTC worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in PTC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PTC by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $43,293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

PTC stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

