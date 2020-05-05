New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $2,252,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. CSFB lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

