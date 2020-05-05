New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,478,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after buying an additional 1,681,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNO opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

