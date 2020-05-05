New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

