New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

ONEOK stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

