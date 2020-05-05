New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.48 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

