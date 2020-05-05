New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Graco worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $6,003,517. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

