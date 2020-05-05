New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of CF Industries worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,498,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of CF stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

