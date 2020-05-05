New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

