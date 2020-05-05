New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

