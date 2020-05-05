New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.12. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of $838.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

