NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.08, approximately 581,887 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 167,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Specifically, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,833 shares of company stock worth $152,902. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

