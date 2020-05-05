National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of National Retail Properties worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NNN opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

