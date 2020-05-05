Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Natera worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 38.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,413.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $552,271. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

