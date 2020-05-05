Narwhal Capital Management Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after buying an additional 2,555,802 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

