NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

NC stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.81.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

