Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.50. The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.55. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Momo shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 112,587 shares trading hands.

MOMO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 246,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

