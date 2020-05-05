Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cfra upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra now has a $191.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $176.00 and last traded at $172.08, with a volume of 105696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

