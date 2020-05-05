Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,550.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,300.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

