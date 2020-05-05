Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.90

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news impact score of -1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

