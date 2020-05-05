Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

