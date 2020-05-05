Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

