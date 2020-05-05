Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.64

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.64 and traded as low as $96.24. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 135,829 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.64.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

