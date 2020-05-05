MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 223,075 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

