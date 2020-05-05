Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Shares of AMTB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
