Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Shares of AMTB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.