Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 256.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $981,781. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

