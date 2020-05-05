Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was up 6.8% on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93, approximately 6,894,376 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,822,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In related news, Director David M. Posner acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 69,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 923,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 105.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

