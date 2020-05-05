Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

