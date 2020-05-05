Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a coverage optimism score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Maple Gold Mines’ analysis:

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

CVE MGM opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.