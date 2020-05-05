Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 81,925 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

