Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.22

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.22 and traded as low as $61.43. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 17,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22.

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.