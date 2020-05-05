Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.65

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.65 and traded as low as $61.63. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 26,412 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

