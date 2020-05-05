LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $29.60. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. LYFT shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 360,358 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

