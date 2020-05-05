LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $29.60. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. LYFT shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 360,358 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.
In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
